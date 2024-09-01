Signaturefd LLC Lowers Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 31,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 81,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 24,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $57.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

