Signaturefd LLC Sells 591 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 9.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 104,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,020,000 after acquiring an additional 14,429 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $123.41 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.03 and a 52-week high of $131.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.11 and a 200-day moving average of $120.29.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

