Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Short Interest Update

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the July 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Signify Price Performance
PHPPY opened at $12.10 on Friday. Signify has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $17.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46.
Signify Company Profile
