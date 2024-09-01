Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Short Interest Update

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the July 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

PHPPY opened at $12.10 on Friday. Signify has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $17.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46.

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. Its LED, systems and services are used for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

