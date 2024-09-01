Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stake Boosted by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth approximately $889,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,401,000 after buying an additional 28,566 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,571,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.00.

In other news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $336,788.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,303.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total transaction of $1,246,804.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,663,272.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $336,788.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,303.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,024 shares of company stock worth $14,539,286. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SNA opened at $283.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $249.84 and a 1-year high of $298.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.96.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.13. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.03%.

Snap-on announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

