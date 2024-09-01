Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SPMC) Chairman Stephen Ketchum Buys 7,326 Shares

Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SPMC – Get Free Report) Chairman Stephen Ketchum acquired 7,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $145,787.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,787.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SPMC opened at $20.02 on Friday. Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $20.65.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

Institutional Trading of Sound Point Meridian Capital

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sound Point Meridian Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,860,000.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Sound Point Meridian Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

About Sound Point Meridian Capital

Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in third-party collateralized loan obligation equity and mezzanine tranches.

