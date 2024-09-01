Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SPMC) Chairman Stephen Ketchum Buys 7,326 Shares

Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SPMC – Get Free Report) Chairman Stephen Ketchum acquired 7,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $145,787.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,787.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Sound Point Meridian Capital Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE SPMC opened at $20.02 on Friday. Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $20.65.
Sound Point Meridian Capital Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.
Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Sound Point Meridian Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.
Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in third-party collateralized loan obligation equity and mezzanine tranches.
