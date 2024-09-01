Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 8,523.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 172,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 170,902 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,348,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $288,195,000 after purchasing an additional 37,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCCO. UBS Group began coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southern Copper from $81.70 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $101.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $129.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.85. The firm has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 26.15%. Analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.77%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Articles

