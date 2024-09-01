Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,595 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,207.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 149,797 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 143,304 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,993 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the airline’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 374.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on LUV. Melius reissued a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.38.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.55. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $35.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

