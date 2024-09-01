SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Acquired by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.80. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.71 and a twelve month high of $42.15.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

