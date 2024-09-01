SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,179 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

JNK opened at $96.82 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.79 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.60.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

