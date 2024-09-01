SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Position Lessened by Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 3.1% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $7,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $37.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.71 and its 200 day moving average is $35.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $37.27.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

