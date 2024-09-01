SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Values Added Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 300,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,531,000 after buying an additional 18,816 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 27,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,479,000 after acquiring an additional 19,824 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $37.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

