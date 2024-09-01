SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Acquired by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2,822.5% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 19,786 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 57.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 27,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 45,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $155.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.34 and a 200-day moving average of $141.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $108.32 and a twelve month high of $156.43.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

