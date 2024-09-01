Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Senior Officer Sells C$66,532.60 in Stock

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.27, for a total transaction of C$66,532.60.

On Friday, August 23rd, Tara Lise Deakin sold 24,700 shares of Spin Master stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.87, for a total value of C$787,235.93.

Shares of TOY opened at C$32.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 56.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87. Spin Master Corp. has a 12-month low of C$27.52 and a 12-month high of C$37.73.

Spin Master ( TSE:TOY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$563.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$583.31 million. Spin Master had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 2.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Spin Master Corp. will post 2.9961832 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Spin Master’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

TOY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC dropped their target price on Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Spin Master from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$44.63.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

