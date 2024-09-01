SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK) CEO Purchases $39,560.00 in Stock

SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) CEO William P. Taylor acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $39,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,613. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SRBK opened at $10.00 on Friday. SR Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $10.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average of $9.40.

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter. SR Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 28.30%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SR Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SR Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SRBK Free Report ) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,843 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.69% of SR Bancorp worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

