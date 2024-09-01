Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,804 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $94.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.98. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.21.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

