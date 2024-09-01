Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,240,652,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $415,167,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 106.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $512,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,282 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,721,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2,624.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,150,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $196,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,378 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $94.57 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.98. The company has a market cap of $107.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.21.

In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

