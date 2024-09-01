Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KR. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Kroger by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.6% in the first quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of KR opened at $53.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.34.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.86 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on KR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kroger to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kroger news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $109,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,063 shares in the company, valued at $984,975.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

