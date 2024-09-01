Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 22 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,835 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI opened at $741.26 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $387.01 and a 12-month high of $789.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $696.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $680.97. The company has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $675.15.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

