Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $82.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $100.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.454 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.95.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

