Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $3.83 Million Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,253 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 454.3% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 40,556 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 33,240 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 58.6% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 231,660 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $61,418,000 after purchasing an additional 85,573 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 130.5% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,703 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 93.5% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 14,793 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Singular Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.38.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $183.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 3.40. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.63 and a 52-week high of $283.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.40 and its 200 day moving average is $224.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s revenue was up 104.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total transaction of $369,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 207,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,071,061.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $2,194,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,623,742.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total value of $369,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,071,061.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,987 shares of company stock worth $17,535,714 over the last three months. 23.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

