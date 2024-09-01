Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $3.98 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,541,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,750,472,000 after acquiring an additional 123,268 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Paychex by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,878,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,563,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,894 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,151,000 after purchasing an additional 56,793 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Paychex by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,548,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,492,000 after buying an additional 623,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Paychex by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,478,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,338,000 after buying an additional 1,508,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PAYX opened at $131.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.27 and a 52-week high of $132.13. The firm has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.75 and its 200-day moving average is $122.79.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 83.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 14,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $1,807,281.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,005.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $11,901,732.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 437,345 shares in the company, valued at $51,287,448.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 14,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $1,807,281.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,005.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,163 shares of company stock valued at $17,537,817. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PAYX. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.62.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

