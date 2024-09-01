Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $4.53 Million Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,431,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,485,000 after purchasing an additional 171,693 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,564,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,073,000 after acquiring an additional 162,108 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,986,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,786,000 after purchasing an additional 651,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,619,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,955,000 after purchasing an additional 848,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.88.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $116.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 363.31, a P/E/G ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.65. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.81 and a 1-year high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $645.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.92 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total transaction of $14,192,544.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 347,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,822,395.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total transaction of $14,192,544.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 347,684 shares in the company, valued at $38,822,395.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $26,332,092.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,539 shares in the company, valued at $42,517,854.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 857,006 shares of company stock valued at $101,040,823 in the last 90 days. 11.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

