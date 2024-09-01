SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SPWR has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho cut SunPower from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $2.50 to $0.25 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Glj Research restated a sell rating and issued a $1.61 price objective on shares of SunPower in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $3.48.

SunPower Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $0.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.86. SunPower has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $7.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in SunPower by 530.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,646,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,270 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 124,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 17,464 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $932,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in SunPower by 50.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 119,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 40,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 47.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

