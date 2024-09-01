T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 31,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. StockNews.com lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $106.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.93 and a 200-day moving average of $113.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $122.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.01). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

