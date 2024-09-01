Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on TTWO
Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $161.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.74. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.34 and a 12-month high of $171.59.
Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Take-Two Interactive Software
- What is a support level?
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/26 – 8/30
Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.