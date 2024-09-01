Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $161.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.74. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.34 and a 12-month high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.