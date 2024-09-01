Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,990 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Target by 5.3% in the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,134,000. Adero Partners LLC lifted its stake in Target by 21.6% during the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 40.4% in the second quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Target by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,129 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Target from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Target from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.68.

Target Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $153.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.89. The stock has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. Target’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

