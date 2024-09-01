Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 642,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,317,000 after buying an additional 43,223 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 595,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,716,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.
Tenaris Price Performance
Tenaris stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.57. Tenaris S.A. has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $40.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.46.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Tenaris from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tenaris from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on TS
Tenaris Company Profile
Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tenaris
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/26 – 8/30
Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.