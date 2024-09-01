Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 642,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,317,000 after buying an additional 43,223 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 595,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,716,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.57. Tenaris S.A. has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $40.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.46.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.13 million. Tenaris had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

TS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Tenaris from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tenaris from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

