Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,371 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,963 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. DDFG Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, China Renaissance raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $214.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $278.98. The stock has a market cap of $684.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.