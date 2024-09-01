The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Position Boosted by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 55.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Allstate by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,112,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $884,508,000 after buying an additional 90,390 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,771,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 818,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,680,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Allstate by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 716,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,574,000 after buying an additional 75,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 687,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL opened at $188.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.02 and a 200-day moving average of $167.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $105.57 and a 12-month high of $189.26.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.42) earnings per share. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.94.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,005,595.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,968.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 201,938 shares of company stock valued at $36,122,740. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

