The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 3,665.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 102,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,647,000 after buying an additional 99,990 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,600,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,404,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CLX opened at $158.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $159.05.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 382.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 252.85%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.19.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

