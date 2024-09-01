The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,471 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 23.2% in the second quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 113,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after acquiring an additional 21,438 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Trajan Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.4% during the second quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.8 %

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $114.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.61. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $146.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on J. M. Smucker

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.