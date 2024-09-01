The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Cut by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,892 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,769,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,815,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,938,647,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,883,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,477,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,730 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $1,490,492,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,040,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,473,252,000 after purchasing an additional 293,482 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.95.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DIS opened at $90.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

