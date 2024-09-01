Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Stake Decreased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,021 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Tidewater worth $6,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDW. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Tidewater by 135.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Tidewater by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Tidewater during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 608.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TDW shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tidewater from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Tidewater from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.25.

In other Tidewater news, Director Louis Raspino sold 25,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $2,674,140.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,566,856.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kenneth Traub sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,127,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,156.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis Raspino sold 25,666 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $2,674,140.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,566,856.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,666 shares of company stock valued at $22,025,901. 8.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDW opened at $88.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 1.20. Tidewater Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.53 and a 1-year high of $111.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.72.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.85 million. Tidewater had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.90 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 0.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

