Tobam Sells 600 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tobam trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 888 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1,232.7% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 196,753 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $68,185,000 after acquiring an additional 181,990 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.33.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $368.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $365.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $355.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

