TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1.40 price objective on shares of TRX Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

TRX Gold Price Performance

Shares of TRX Gold stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. TRX Gold has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.41.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). TRX Gold had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $10.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TRX Gold will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TRX Gold stock. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 291,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC owned 0.10% of TRX Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

