U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 65,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average is $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $47.31.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 64.90%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.23.

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

