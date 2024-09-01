U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

USEG opened at $0.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07. U.S. Energy has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.13% and a negative net margin of 145.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Energy

About U.S. Energy

An institutional investor recently raised its position in U.S. Energy stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy Corp. ( NASDAQ:USEG Free Report ) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,494 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of U.S. Energy worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

