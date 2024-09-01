Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stake Lowered by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000. Choreo LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,842 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

NYSE UBER opened at $73.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.47. The stock has a market cap of $153.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.95, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 617,234 shares of company stock valued at $44,017,734 in the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

