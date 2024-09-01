UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Hits New 1-Year High at $341.23

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $341.23 and last traded at $341.23, with a volume of 32240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $334.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of UFP Technologies from $344.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

UFP Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $309.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.13.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $110.18 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 10,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $3,379,978.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,696,926.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 10,887 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $3,379,978.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,696,926.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 11,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.65, for a total transaction of $3,458,718.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,915,114.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,134 shares of company stock valued at $21,494,247. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in UFP Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in UFP Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies



UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Featured Articles

