Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $335.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $328.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.06% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $552.00 to $448.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.83.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $352.84 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $318.17 and a 1 year high of $574.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $372.21 and its 200 day moving average is $426.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.02 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 490.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

