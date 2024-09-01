UMB Bank n.a. Increases Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 102.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in AES were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 92.4% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AES during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AES in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $22.21.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. AES had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. AES’s payout ratio is currently 95.83%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AES. Barclays decreased their target price on AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

