UMB Bank n.a. Trims Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Onto Innovation in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $213.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.88 and a beta of 1.39. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $108.98 and a one year high of $238.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.46.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $242.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $317,112.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,627.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

