Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,460 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing increased its stake in Union Pacific by 131.5% during the second quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing now owns 1,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 52,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 433.7% in the second quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 12,084 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 9,820 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 4.2% during the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $256.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.18. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNP. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.79.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

