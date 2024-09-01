United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,369.8% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 221,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,889,000 after purchasing an additional 206,803 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 74,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,635,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 30,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,317,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $128.55 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.12 and a 52 week high of $172.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

About United Parcel Service



United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

