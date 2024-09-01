Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $669,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $196.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.28. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $196.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

