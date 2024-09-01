Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,393,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,527,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,769,000. Cosner Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $375.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.37. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $392.14.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

