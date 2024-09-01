Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brio Consultants LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 533.5% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

VTI opened at $278.38 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $279.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.48. The company has a market cap of $417.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

