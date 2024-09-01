Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 296.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 547,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,312,000 after purchasing an additional 202,766 shares in the last quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Vertiv by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,085,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,628,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on VRT shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho upgraded Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.22.

Vertiv Stock Up 3.9 %

VRT stock opened at $83.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.84, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $34.60 and a twelve month high of $109.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.57.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

