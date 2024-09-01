Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,331 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $5,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,543,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,568,000 after purchasing an additional 24,322 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $315,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 324.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 771,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,292,000 after purchasing an additional 590,176 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 13.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $56,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,528.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNO opened at $34.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.15 and a beta of 1.64. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $35.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.13.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.37). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $450.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vornado Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.32.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

