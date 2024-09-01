W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stake Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $392,470,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,148,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,167,913,000 after acquiring an additional 169,897 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,365,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 82,775.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,712,000 after purchasing an additional 43,043 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 240,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,595,000 after purchasing an additional 42,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:GWW opened at $984.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $947.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $953.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.30. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $674.41 and a 52 week high of $1,034.18.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 53.25%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 22.64%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total transaction of $467,667.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Baird R W downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,017.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on W.W. Grainger

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.